Cadillac adds VISTIQ to lineup for 2026

Cadillac’s lineup of EVs expanded today as it confirmed the addition of the VISTIQ, which the automaker describes as “a distinctive and innovative luxury three-row SUV, designed for the modern family.”

Somewhat of a product of both the LYRIQ and ESCALADE IQ, the VISTIQ is the third EV that Cadillac, a brand under General Motors, has unveiled in 2023. The ESCALADE IQ and OPTIQ also joined the lineup. Those cars will come in 2025.

Not a lot of details have been released by Cadillac. Features, pricing, and other key parts of the vehicle will be unveiled sometime next year.

The company has taken a similar approach to its other EVs, with the OPTIQ also having no true details until next year.

With the VISTIQ, Cadillac is looking to enter another SUV segment. With the LYRIQ being more along the lines of a small crossover and the ESCALADE IQ being a large SUV, Cadillac wanted to offer something in between the two. Thus, the VISTIQ was created.

John Roth, the VP of Cadillac’s Global division, said:

“VISTIQ adds another compelling EV to the Cadillac lineup, reinforcing our commitment to an electric future. Our brand now has an EV entry in most luxury segments, offering customers a range of choices, and Cadillac EVs will cover most luxury SUV segments across critical global markets in the next two years.”

Only two pictures of the VISTIQ were released as well, which are available below.

A front 3/4 view of the 2026 Cadillac VISTIQ in Opulent Blue Metallic. A rear 3/4 view of the 2026 Cadillac VISTIQ in Opulent Blue Metallic.

