Cadillac officially unveils the CELESTIQ show car

By

General Motors brand Cadillac unveiled its CELESTIQ show car, an a new battery electric car that shares the company’s “vision of innovation and purpose that previews the brand’s future handcrafted and all-electric flagship sedan.”

The CELESTIQ is essentially Cadillac’s introduction to an all-electric future, which will be the next phase of the automaker’s rich 120-year history.

Rear 3/4 of the CELESTIQ show car exterior. Show car images displayed throughout (not for sale). Front 3/4 of the CELESTIQ show car exterior. Show car images displayed throughout (not for sale). Side profile of the CELESTIQ show car exterior shot from above. Show car images displayed throughout (not for sale). Side profile of CELESTIQ show car rear highlighting the taillights and back wheel. Show car images displayed throughout (not for sale).

“The CELESTIQ show car is the purest expression of Cadillac,” Magalie Debellis, the Manager of Cadillac’s Advanced Design, said. “It brings to life the most integrated expressions of design and innovation in the brand’s history, coalescing in a defining statement of a true Cadillac flagship.”

GM has been teasing Cadillac’s newest EV design for a few months, with plans to build the Celestiq at the company’s $81 million Detroit-based Global Technical Center.

The Celestiq features a top-class, luxury interior that highlights a rumored purchase price of near $300,000. New images of that interior were released today, along with the new exterior shots posted above.

View from the driver’s side rear door of the CELESTIQ showcasing the rear seats and displays on the back of the front seats and the middle console display. Show car images displayed throughout (not for sale). Interior view of the steering wheel, 55-inch pillar-to-pillar advanced LED screen, center console and front seats of the CELESTIQ show car. Show car images displayed throughout (not for sale).

The Celestiq will feature the Ultium architecture, and by no surprise. GM has funneled billions into the development of the Ultium battery, which will hopefully spearhead the company’s lofty goals to overtake Tesla as the market leader in electric vehicles.

This show car will not be the final Celestiq design that makes it into production. However, Cadillac did state in its press release of the show car that “these technologies and more will make CELESTIQ the most advanced vehicle ever from Cadillac.”

GM is not yet accepting pre-orders and has no projections for the availability of the production version of the car. It said these details will be announced at a later date.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Cadillac officially unveils the CELESTIQ show car