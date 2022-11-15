US Treasury Sec & CFIUS chair sees “no basis” for investigating Elon Musk Twitter takeover

By

U.S. Treasury Secretary and chair of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), Janet Yellen, said she doesn’t see any basis for investigating Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter. Yellen said that such an investigation is unlikely to happen, noting that she didn’t think this was what President Biden had in mind.

“We really. have no basis–to the best of my knowledge–to examine his finances of his company,” she told CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes on Tuesday.

She added that she wasn’t aware of concerns that would cause the Treasury Department to investigate Elon Musk. When asked to clarify her statement, Yellen said, “I don’t think we have the basis to launch some investigation.”

In October, the White House denied rumors of an investigation by CIFUS into Elon Musk and his ventures.

Adrienne Watson, the spokesperson for the National Security Council, said, “We don’t know of any such discussions. Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre added, “There’s a lot of interest in those reportings. Those reportings are not true. So, we’ll leave that there. The national security review that is not true.”

In November, President Biden said Elon Musk’s relationships with other nations were “worthy of being looked at” during a White House press conference.

“I think that Elon Musk’s cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at,” Mr. Biden said. “Whether or not he’s doing anything inappropriate, I’m not saying that, but it’s worth being looked at,” the president said.

Your feedback is welcome. If you have any comments or concerns or see a typo, you can email me at johnna@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter at @JohnnaCrider1.

Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. Teslarati is now on TikTok. Follow us for interactive news & more. You can also follow Teslarati on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

US Treasury Sec & CFIUS chair sees “no basis” for investigating Elon Musk Twitter takeover