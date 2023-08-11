ChargePoint shares strategy to hit almost 100% uptime for EV chargers

By

In a recent announcement, ChargePoint noted that it was making a significant investment in the application of networking and information security technology for its operations. The initiative is expected to help ChargePoint achieve reliability of almost 100% once the technologies are fully implemented.

ChargePoint’s Network Operations Center (NOC) will implement 24/7 proactive station monitoring, predictive analytics and leverage applied machine learning to more rapidly detect station downtime, in turn improving charger uptime and ensuring faster incident response. ChargePoint will also be introducing a comprehensive training program that aims to certify contractors that install EV charging infrastructure.

“The NOC’s machine learning and Natural Language Processing capabilities will automatically process big data feeds, and social media mentions to pinpoint individual charging stations with issues. The rapid identification and diagnosis of these issues will in turn enable 24 hour response and subsequent remediation action for ChargePoint Assure Pro customers. The net effect is that charging station hardware issues can be diagnosed remotely and remediated quickly. This, combined with the integration of predictive analytics, will make it possible to resolve certain issues before a charging station owner even notices an issue,” ChargePoint noted in a press release.

ChargePoint currently delivers 96% uptime across its entire public network in North America and Europe. For ChargePoint Assure customers, the EV charging network’s uptime is estimated at over 98%. Considering the company’s recent announcement, however, it appears that ChargePoint is determined to provide the best service possible to its customers, period.

Rick Wilmer, Chief Operating Officer, shared a comment about the matter. “Accessible, reliable EV charging plays a critical role in the ongoing shift to electric mobility, and our Network Operations Center is prepared to ensure reliability at scale in support of EV adoption.

“We believe that our methodology of calculating uptime is the most transparent in the industry, and the most relevant to drivers which provides us with the necessary benchmark to build upon. We are improving the charging experience across the entire ecosystem – network, installer, site host, and app user – to ensure every driver who needs a charge has the best possible charging experience,” Wilmer said.

Overall, ChargePoint seems determined to ensure that its charging stations are used by as many EV owners as possible. In an announcement back in late June, the company noted that Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) connectors would be available on its chargers. The news was received warmly by electric vehicle owners.

