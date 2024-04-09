Final installment of coast-to-coast electric pickup race goes online

By

A coast-to-coast race between four electric pickups concluded a few weeks ago, and now the final installment has become available online.

The race, as featured by YouTube channels Out of Spec and Bearded Tesla Guy, went from Jacksonville Beach, Florida, to Dog Beach in San Diego, California, in a face-off between the Tesla Cybertruck, the Rivian R1T, the Chevy Silverado electric vehicle (EV), and the Ford F-150 Lightning.

The results were impressively close, and while we’ll avoid spoiling them for you, suffice it to say that the Out of Spec team suggests that the F-150 Lightning may not be optimized for this kind of long-term travel.

The R1T team was reportedly speeding more than the others, although it was against the rules to go more than 10 mph over the speed limit at any time. The rules also required that no vehicle could go more than 85 mph at any given time, regardless of the area’s speed limit.

Multiple vehicles had charging issues during the roughly 2,362-mile trek, with some of the EVs even dying during the trip. The Silverado EV was generally predicted to be the race’s winner, due to it having the longest range per charge out of all the trucks.

Although Tesla opened its vast Supercharger network to Ford and Rivian vehicles, the race occurred before Rivian had officially gained access to the network. This gave both the Tesla Cybertruck and the F-150 Lightning somewhat of a competitive advantage, as the Supercharger network has significantly more stations and better reliability than non-Tesla competitors such as Electrify America.

You can watch the nearly-four-hour finale video from Out of Spec below, or watch the 36-minute version of the race’s final leg from Bearded Tesla Guy below that.

Coast to Coast: Tesla Cybertruck vs. Rivian R1T vs. Chevy Silverado EV vs. Ford F-150 Lightning (Out of Spec Motoring)

Coast to Coast: Tesla Cybertruck vs. Rivian R1T vs. Chevy Silverado EV vs. Ford F-150 Lightning (Bearded Tesla Guy)

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send your tips to us at tips@teslarati.com.

Final installment of coast-to-coast electric pickup race goes online