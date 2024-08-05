Cruise wants its self-driving tech to be a ‘role model driver’

By

General Motors (GM) self-driving subsidiary Cruise has been looking to re-launch driverless taxi services since an accident last October, and one executive has recently highlighted the company’s approach to making its software drive like a “role model driver.”

During the Automated Road Transportation Symposium held last week, Cruise Chief Safety Officer Steve Kenner told Automotive News about the company’s updated standards and changes to the company, following an accident involving one of its robotaxis last October.

“We’re holding ourselves to a bar of ‘role model driver,’ and not just a ‘better-than-average driver,’ ” Kenner said.

RELATED:

Kenner started with Cruise in February, after formerly working in automotive safety for Ford, and holding other positions for Chrysler, GM, and Apple.

“Cruise is a different company today than it was last fall,” Kenner added.

In October, a Cruise robotaxi in San Francisco dragged and pinned a pedestrian who had been hit by another car with a human driver. Following the accident, the company lost its permit to operate driverless vehicles, and the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) later said that Cruise had “misrepresented” and “omitted” critical information about the case.

The two founders of Cruise also resigned weeks after the accident, as followed by other executives and wider layoffs of about a quarter of the company in December. In June, Cruise was ordered to pay the maximum penalty of $112,500 by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), due to the company’s delayed reporting about certain facts of the case.

GM also said in February that it would cut spending on Cruise in half this year, and it has recently hired a number of new executives and pledged to more transparency and a greater culture of safety. The company isn’t currently generating any revenue since it’s no longer giving paid rides following the accident.

The recent statements also come as recent reports suggest that Cruise is aiming to start driverless ride-hailing operations again by the end of this year. The company recently also began testing driver-operated vehicles again in Arizona and Texas.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Cruise wants its self-driving tech to be a ‘role model driver’