The General Motors (GM) self-driving unit Cruise is aiming to re-launch driverless ride-hailing this year, after one of the company’s robotaxis hit a pedestrian in October, forcing the firm to cease operations.

Cruise hopes to begin offering driverless rides this year, and to re-launch paid driverless rides in early 2025, according to people familiar with the matter in a report from Bloomberg last week. The news follows the majority GM-owned company losing its permit to offer self-driving rides last October, after one of the company’s vehicles hit and pinned a pedestrian who had been struck by a car with a human driver.

Since the accident, Cruise has been involved in investigations and hearings from regulators, all while trying to regain their trust and launch self-driving operations once again. GM is also searching for other investors to help fund the Cruise project, after the automaker said earlier this year that it would be cutting spending on the self-driving unit in half.

Cruise lost around $1.2 billion in the second quarter, while the company remains without revenue since it isn’t charging passengers for rides. In May, Cruise began driver-operated testing of its vehicles in Phoenix, as followed by those in Dallas and Houston over the past couple of months.

“At Cruise, we are committed to earning back the trust of regulators and the public through our commitments and our actions,” wrote GM CEO Mary Barra in her Q1 letter to shareholders in April.

Following a hearing with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) in February, Cruise was ordered last month by the agency to pay the maximum penalty for delayed reporting of certain details surrounding the October accident.

GM recently announced that it would officially be ending production of the Origin self-driving vehicle, citing regulatory issues with its lack of a steering wheel, and following the company’s initial announcement of plans to delay the vehicle. Instead, the automaker says it will focus its autonomy efforts on the next generation of the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle (EV), set to be produced at the automaker’s Kansas City assembly plant.

