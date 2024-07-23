By

A founder and former CEO of Cruise, the General Motors (GM) self-driving unit, has responded to the announcement that the company will be suspending plans for its Origin driverless vehicle to focus on a next-generation vehicle instead.

GM officially announced plans to suspend the Cruise Origin self-driving vehicle in its Q2 2024 letter to shareholders on Tuesday, after initially halting production of the driverless vehicle last year.

Former CEO and Cruise co-founder Kyle Vogt responded to the news on X on Tuesday, saying he was “disappointed to see GM kill the Origin.”

Disappointed to see GM kill the Origin. Would have been amazing for cities. GM repeatedly finds themselves with a 5-10 year head start, but then fumbles the ball, shuts things down, and loses the lead. Anyone remember the EV1? It’s like someone keeps letting them look into a… pic.twitter.com/GDlL4KQk4S — Kyle Vogt (@kvogt) July 23, 2024

“The Cruise team will also simplify their path to scale by focusing their next autonomous vehicle on the next-generation Chevrolet Bolt, instead of the Origin,” GM wrote in the letter. “This addresses the regulatory uncertainty we faced with the Origin because of its unique design. In addition, per-unit costs will be much lower, which will help Cruise optimize its resources.”

Vogt has since started a new robotics company, dubbed The Bot Company, alongside former Technical Advisor for Cruise Luke Holoubek and former Tesla Tech Lead and AI Manager, Paril Jain.

Cruise Origin production was first put on pause in November, following an accident with one of the company’s robotaxis that left a pedestrian pinned in October. After the incident, Cruise’s self-driving permit was revoked, Vogt resigned, and GM has spent the time since figuring out how to re-launch the driverless ride-hailing service.

Vogt was followed in resigning by fellow co-founder and executive Daniel Kan, along with laying off almost a quarter of staff, and watching the departure of several other executives in recent months.

After announcing that it would cut spending on Cruise in half this year, and promising increased transparency under new leadership, GM finally started testing human-driven Cruise vehicles again in May, and the company has ongoing testing circuits in Phoenix, Houston, and Dallas.

