Dodge to discontinue Challenger and Charger in shift to EVs

By

Dodge has announced today that it will discontinue the Challenger and Charger models in 2023 as it plans to transition to electric vehicles.

According to CNBC, Dodge will discontinue its gas-powered Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger models in 2023 as the brand works towards electrification. This follows news of the unveiling of the electrified Dodge Ram 1500 coming in the fall of this year, a planned electric muscle car that will be unveiled in 2024, and, more recently, the expansion of PHEV models within other Stellantis brands, including Jeep and Chrysler. Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis believes that this transformation of the Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger models will lead to a new “golden age of muscle cars.”

“The days of an iron block supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 are numbered,” Kuniskis once said.

Produced at Stellantis’ Brampton Assembly Plant in Ontario, Canada, Dodge has built more than three million vehicles at the plant. 1.5 million Chargers and 726,000 Challengers produced at the plant have been sold in the United States.

Stellantis has had a less accelerated plan for EV development, and its family of brands has long lagged behind other major manufacturers in electrification and carbon reduction. The company is ranked last in corporate average fuel economy and emissions.

On the other hand, multiple Stellantis brands have shown an affinity for electric vehicle sales success in Europe. French brands Peugeot, DS, and Citroen, have all been selling electric models. Nonetheless, these innovations have yet to make it across the Atlantic as none of the American Stellantis brands have yet to offer a fully electric vehicle.

The Jeep brand has shown that Stellantis can sell electrified options and do so successfully in the US. The Jeep Wrangler 4xe has been the best-selling PHEV of the year, and the brand now also plans to offer its first electric vehicle by 2030. Other Stellantis brands will likely be forced to do the same to meet ever-tightening fuel economy and emissions regulations in the US.

Stellantis will be entering the EV market during a turbulent time as tax credits may be harder than ever to access, and while Jeep has introduced PHEV models, the Dodge brand has yet to do the same. Other challenges include quality issues that many legacy automakers have faced as they enter the EV space, securing chip supply and the ongoing battery materials, and even ramping production. At the same time, their competition couldn’t be more fierce.

What do you think of the article? Do you have any comments, questions, or concerns? Shoot me an email at william@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @WilliamWritin. If you have news tips, email us at tips@teslarati.com!

Dodge to discontinue Challenger and Charger in shift to EVs