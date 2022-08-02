Toyota offers to repurchase bZ4x units from owners amid safety recall

By

Toyota has sent out a letter to bZ4X owners updating them about the company’s ongoing attempts to address a safety recall on the all-electric crossover. Toyota has offered a number of options for its EV owners, even noting that it would repurchase bZ4X units if needed.

Last June, Toyota initiated a recall on the bZ4X, its first mass-produced all-electric SUV that’s designed to take on market leaders like the Tesla Model Y. According to the company, the safety recall is due to the bZ4X’s wheels, which may fall off due to an issue with the bolts that connect them to the vehicle.

Toyota highlighted that it is still in the middle of finding a remedy for its bZ4X’s safety issues, but owners could rest assured that the company would do what it can to address the vehicle’s faults. The Japanese automaker also noted that bZ4X owners should not drive their electric cars until a fix is available.

As could be seen in Toyota’s letter, which was shared on social media, the automaker is giving owners a number of options about what they can do while their bZ4x’s safety recall is still being addressed. Following is the text from the letter, as shared by u/fc0romero in the r/BZ4X subreddit.

We recently advised you of a safety recall that involves your 2023 Toyota bZ4X and continue to ask that you not allow the vehicle to be driven until a remedy is available. We are working diligently on a remedy and will notify you in the future when it becomes available.

At Toyota, your safety is a top priority. If you have not already done so, please contact any authorized Toyota Dealer and they will arrange to pick up and store your vehicle, at no cost, until the remedy is available. We will also provide a loaner vehicle at no cost to you.

We place a high value on the guest experience and recognize the inconvenience presented by this situation. Therefore, Toyota is offering affected owners the following until the remedy is available :

Continue to provide a loaner vehicle, and store your vehicle, at no cost

Reimburse your fueling costs incurred while operating the provided loaner vehicle

Provide you with a total credit of $5,000 toward payments of your loan/lease or purchase price if the vehicle was paid in full

Provide additional time for complimentary charging at all EVgo-owned and operated public stations nationwide through December 31, 2024

Provide an extension to your vehicle’s New Vehicle Limited Warranty based on the period of time that your vehicle is not able to be driven due to the recall (from the recall announcement date of June 23, 22 through a date in the future when the remedy is announced)

Alternatively, if you do not wish to proceed as described above, Toyota will offer to repurchase your vehicle. The terms of the repurchase may vary, depending on your state and particular circumstances.

A bZ4X specialist will reach out to you in the coming days to discuss these options. Should you wish to speak with someone sooner, please contact us…

We sincerely regret any inconvenience this condition may have caused you.

-Toyota Motor Sales U.S.A.

Toyota’s letter has received varying responses from owners. In the r/bZ4X subreddit, a number of owners noted that they would be getting the $5,000 credit offered by the Japanese automaker. After all, if Toyota cannot address the all-electric vehicle’s issues, the company’s offer to repurchase bZ4X units is still a great option.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Toyota offers to repurchase bZ4x units from owners amid safety recall