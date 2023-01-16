Global EV sales reach 10 percent of new cars sold in 2022

By

Global electric vehicle sales reached 10 percent of all new cars sold in 2022, an increase from 8.3 percent in 2021.

EVs continue to become more popular year over year, and consumers are making the switch from gas-powered vehicles to battery-powered ones across the world. Some markets have proven to be hot spots for electrification, while others are slowly coming around to the idea. With manufacturers planning to offer many new EV models this year, 2023 could have even more growth.

New data provided by LMC Automotive and EV-Volumes.com (via Wall Street Journal) shows global EV sales made up 10 percent of every new car sold globally last year, with most of the sales occurring in Europe and China. In these two markets, manufacturers focus heavily on EV sales and are rushing to push competitive models out while optimizing and improving past vehicles.

Last year, 7.8 million electric vehicles were sold. Continuing the adoption of EVs has provided not only new, sustainable powertrains to consumers but also new revenue streams for automakers through subscription-based programs and charging infrastructure.

The United States, while not as EV-committed as other markets, also saw an increase in overall sales of battery-electric vehicles. Other data shows automakers in the U.S. sold 807,180 EVs last year, up 2.6 percent from the year prior. EVs made up 5.8 percent of all cars sold in 2022, the report said.

Overall, auto sales in the U.S. fell 8 percent in 2022 compared to 2021. Vehicle availability continued to dwindle amid intense supply chain bottlenecks, and companies continued to push back build and delivery dates on vehicles across the board.

2023 will likely see another increase in EV sales. S&P Global Mobility said it forecasts up to ten million EV units to be sold this year, which would make up 14 percent of the total new vehicle sales for the year.

