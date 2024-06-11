Elon Musk to appear at Cannes Lions Seminar as guest speaker

By

Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink CEO Elon Musk is set to be a guest speaker at the Cannes Lions Seminar on June 18.

The Cannes Lions seminar confirmed that Musk, who also is the Chief Technology Officer of X, formerly known as Twitter, will speak at the event later this month.

Musk will participate in a session called “Exploring the New Frontiers of Innovation.” He will be joined by the CEO of WPP, Mark Read, and will discuss the “transformative power of technological innovation.”

There will be several topics discussed during Musk’s visit, including how AI is shaping creativity, business and society, and the future of Musk’s newest venture, X.

It is set to take place on Wednesday, June 19, at the Lumière Theatre at The Palais.

Musk is a mainstay at technology and AI conferences and most recently appeared at the Viva Technology Conference in Paris in late May.

During the conference, Musk covered a variety of topics, including electric vehicles and other tech.

The conferences are usually a good time for Musk fans to hear various soundbites surrounding his opinions outside of his normal topics of discussion and some other polarizing opinions he may have on this that he doesn’t communicate on X.

