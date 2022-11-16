Elon Musk hopes to find new Twitter CEO

By

Elon Musk announced as part of court hearings today that he plans to move away from Twitter leadership and find a new CEO for the social media company.

According to Reuters, current Twitter CEO Elon Musk has announced that he hopes to move away from leadership at the company by finding a replacement for himself. The comments were made as part of Mr. Musk’s defense in a current court trial regarding a multi-billion dollar payment to him from Tesla Motors.

Along with his announcement that he would reduce his time spent at Twitter, Mr. Musk stated that Twitter would undergo an organizational restructuring in the coming week as the corporation continues to make sizable changes under the new ownership. In his own words, Mr. Musk stated, “There’s an initial burst of activity needed post-acquisition to reorganize the company, but then I expect to reduce my time at Twitter.”

Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter has been far from smooth. Foremost, after the purchase, Mr. Musk quickly removed many of the top executives at the social media company, notably including the (now previous) CEO, Parag Agrawal. This shift in leadership was quickly followed by a massive layoff that cut the company headcount roughly in half, and a rapid deployment of new Twitter features, including the now hotly debated $8 Twitter Blue verification system.

Perhaps the group most worried by Mr. Musk’s dedication to Twitter has been Tesla investors, who have been worried the CEO was abandoning his responsibilities at the automaker. While likely not the only factor driving stock price, it certainly didn’t aid Tesla, as the automotive company’s stock plummeted over the past week. With a rededication to Tesla leadership, many anticipate a rally in Tesla shares; however, no new Twitter leader has yet been announced.

Outside of his comments in court today, Mr. Musk has not addressed the possibility of new leadership at Twitter, nor has there been any indication of who the next Twitter CEO may be.

Elon Musk hopes to find new Twitter CEO