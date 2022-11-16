Nissan entices customers with new ‘carefree’ EV ownership experience

By

Nissan has launched a new program called “EV Carefree +,” designed to help gas vehicle owners transition to electric vehicles stress-free.

When surveyed, car buyers are often worried about numerous factors when considering an electric vehicle, notably charging availability, cost of battery replacement, and even concerns about repair costs. Now, Nissan hopes to address these problems with a new program they call “EV Carefree +,” available to all Nissan Ariya and Leaf buyers and leasees.

As part of Nissan’s new program, buyers/leasees of Nissan Ariya and Leaf models will receive a wealth of unique benefits; Ariya owners will receive a year of complimentary charging at EVgo locations, while leaf owners will receive $100 towards sharing at EVgo stations, all Nissan EV buyers will have access to three years or 36,000 miles worth of complimentary maintenance, eight years or 100,000 miles of battery warranty coverage, and three years or 36,000 miles of EV specific roadside assistance.

“We’re focused on making ownership seamless to encourage more drivers to consider an EV from Nissan,” said Aditya Jairaj, director of EV Marketing and Sales Strategy. “The addition of EV Carefree+ will make our exciting Ariya and LEAF electric vehicles even more appealing to future owners.”

Nissan is far from the only manufacturer including charging and other benefits with new electric vehicles. For instance, manufacturers such as Ford and Hyundai have long partnered with networks such as Electrify America and Chargepoint to familiarize customers with EV charging. General Motors has long offered customers access to their OnStar roadside assistance system. However, with multiple benefits under one brand name, consumers may find the offering easier to understand, especially as it resembles benefits that could typically come with any new vehicle.

It is unclear if benefits such as free charging or battery warranties entice car buyers, but they certainly aren’t detrimental. And with many national governments pushing automakers and consumers to electrify faster than ever, this program may help make that transition as painless as possible.

