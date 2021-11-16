Elon Musk’s last California house worth $32 million finally finds a buyer

By

Nestled in the greenery of Hillsborough, California, lies a 100-year-old estate built in the early 1900’s by French nobleman Count Christian de Guigné. The vast estate and its demure, cozy mansion is currently owned by Elon Musk, who seems poised to pass it on to the next owner soon.

Elon Musk might have found a buyer for his 16,000 sq.ft. home in Hillsborough, according to the New York Post. The actual listing for the 47.4-acre estate is still up, but it is labeled pending. Musk’s former home is listed at $31.99 million or $151,369 per month by Mary and Brent Gullixson with Compass.

Musk bought the home back in 2017 for $23.36 million, relatively low compared to the estate’s price history. The Hillsborough estate was once listed for $100 million, as per Mansion Global.

Musk decided to unload all of his real estate portfolio last year, selling an estimated $100 million worth of assets. Earlier this year, Musk noted that he sold all of his houses except for the Hillsborough estate, which was rented out for events at the time. Along with the announcement, Musk noted that he was working on many projects related to each of the companies he heads, namely: Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Company. Four days after his tweet about Hillsborough, Musk decided to sell his remaining house.

Decided to sell my last remaining house. Just needs to go to a large family who will live there. It’s a special place. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2021

Also dubbed Guignécourt–presumably after its first owner–the mansion has 7 bedrooms, 9.5 bathrooms, and a 3-car garage with more room for vehicles in the carport. The massive house also features a grand living room, a library with a fireplace, a kitchen with an area for a personal chef, plus a dining and music room that could be combined into a large entertainment area.

As the former home to the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, and Boring Company, it may not come as a surprise that Guignécourt also received some technological upgrades throughout Musk’s ownership.

“Upgrades to infrastructure include fiber optic cable under the driveway, high-end security system, interior sound system and restoration to several of-the-era features,” the Gullixsons noted in one of its listings.

There were also recent renovations to the grand ballroom, dining room, and cocktail room with a hydraulic lift-separating wall. Other renovations were made to the lounge with humidor, kitchen, and second chef’s kitchen.

Elon Musk currently lives in a simple home in Boca Chica, Texas, closer to Tesla’s next factory, Giga Texas. The other company’s he leads are also planting roots in the Lone Star state, like Neuralink and The Boring Company. SpaceX also has a massive presence in Texas in the form of Starbase, which is where Mars missions will eventually be launched.

