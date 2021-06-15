Tesla’s Elon Musk decides to sell last remaining house in California

By

Recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared some details about his current accommodations in Texas, revealing on Twitter that he is now renting a ~$50,000 house in Boca Chica/Starbase. In his update, Musk noted that he still owned a house in the Bay Area that is currently being used for events.

This has now changed. In a recent post, Elon Musk stated that he has decided to sell his last remaining house in the Bay Area. He added that the place is special, and that the home should go to a large family that would really live in the place. This is a fair sentiment considering that the home features 6 bedrooms and 10 baths over 16,000 square feet of space.

Decided to sell my last remaining house. Just needs to go to a large family who will live there. It’s a special place. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 14, 2021

Musk’s Bay Area house was already on the market last year for an asking price of $35 million. However, the location, which is located at 891 Crystal Spring Road, Hillsborough, CA, was not sold like the CEO’s other homes. The home’s current Zillow page lists the house with a $37.5 million price.

Elon Musk’s efforts to sell his homes in California were explained last year when he was featured in an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. His comments on the podcast came on the heels of posts on Twitter stating that he was devoting himself to Mars and Earth. “People say, ‘Hey, billionaire, you’ve got all this stuff’ Well, now I don’t have stuff. Now, what are you going to do?” Musk said.

Musk’s words rang true. Over the year, reports emerged stating that the CEO had indeed been selling his houses in California. By October 2020, Musk had even sold a whimsical house previously owned by legendary actor Gene Wilder, who starred as the iconic Willy Wonka in the classic 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. Musk even financed 95% of the home’s price, which allowed the actor’s nephew to purchase it.

Tesla’s Elon Musk decides to sell last remaining house in California