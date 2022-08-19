Lucid Motors introduces new Lucid Air Sapphire EV

By

Lucid Motors introduced a new tri-motor EV that is named after a gemstone: the Lucid Air Sapphire. Earlier this week, Lucid Motors hinted at some extraordinary news to be announced today (August 19) which sparked rumors of a tri-motor Air variant being launched soon. Today, those rumors have been proven true.

The three-motor powertrain has a twin motor rear-drive unit and a single motor front-drive unit. In a press release, Lucid noted that the three-motor powertrain will deliver over 1,200 hp and accelerate from zero to 60 miles per hour in less than two seconds. Lucid also said that it goes from zero to 100 mph sub-nine-second quarter mile and that its top speed exceeded 200 mph.

Aside from the three motors, the new Sapphire variant features carbon-ceremaic brakes, new sports seats, and a track-tuned suspension. Production of the new vehicle starts during the first half of 2023.

Peter Rawlinson, CEO, and CTO of Lucid Group said that Sapphire builds upon the company’s technical prowess to take electric high-performance to the next level. “Sapphire represents the pinnacle of electric performance; finally achieving the performance that I’ve so long searched for. After painstaking development work, I am able to confirm Lucid Air Sapphire has achieved a satisfactory performance, and I trust the most discerning drivers will agree.”

Derek Jenkins, Lucid’s SVP of Brand and Design, spoke of why Lucid chose the name Sapphire.

“Sapphire is among the most valued gemstones, prized for their brilliance, color, and hardness. Imperial Blue has long been the de facto national color for American motorsports teams engaged in international competitions. As Lucid’s dedicated ultra-high-performance brand, Sapphire references this history while setting new standards for innovation and technology.”

Although sapphires come in every color but red (red being reserved for ruby), blue sapphire is the most commonly known with Padparadscha sapphires being among the rarest. For a deep dive into sapphire and its legends and lore, here’s a great article.

The goal with the brand new Sapphire model is to complement the powertrain, Davide Lickfold, Lucid’s Director of Chassis and Vehicle Dynamics emphasized.

“Our aim with this, our first Sapphire model, is to complement the exceptional powertrain with sharper, more responsive driving dynamics and increased body control.”

“At the same time, it was important to retain the exceptional ride quality for which Lucid Air has come to be known.”

The design of the new variant is what the company called a holistic approach to development. In addition to launching the new Sapphire variant, Lucid is also launching a new Sapphire Blue exterior paint that will be exclusive to its Sapphire vehicles which will be finished exclusively in the new color to mark the brand’s introduction.

The new variant will cost $249,000 and Lucid will begin taking reservations on August 23, 2022, at 12 pm Eastern Time (9 am Pacific Time). Lucid plans to make its public debut of the new variant at the Quail Lodge during Monterey Car Week.

