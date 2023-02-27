Elon Musk’s Starlink closing in on 100k customers in Australia: report

By

Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet system is closing in on 100K active users in Australia.

Starlink’s milestones and growth were reportedly revealed earlier this month during a round table session with industry executives. The information was reportedly shared by sources in Australia’s telecommunications sector who opted to remain anonymous, as per a Sydney Morning Herald report.

The round table session was reportedly conducted to discuss the implementation and development of low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites that can deliver high-speed internet connectivity in remote areas. Such capabilities are crucial for residents, particularly those living in Australia’s regional areas.

Several industry giants attended the round table meeting. These reportedly included representatives from NBN Co, Amazon’s Project Kuiper, Optus, Intelsat, OneWeb, TPG Telecom, Telstra, Vocus, and Viasat. Several representatives from government agencies were present as well. At the meeting, Starlink reportedly noted that it had 95,000 active subscribers.

Starlink currently stands as the industry’s largest player in the low-earth orbit (LEO) satellite industry. Since it started its rollout in April 2020, Starlink has been introducing its services to regional Australia, offering high-speed internet connectivity at speeds ranging from 100 Mbps to 300 Mbps.

Starlink has gained popularity in Australia’s rural and remote regions, and in May last year, NBN Co, a wholesale broadband provider owned by the government, hinted that services like Starlink are starting to threaten its business. Last week, however, an NBN Co spokesperson highlighted that the company’s subscriber base is strong, though it also saw a decrease in the customers of Sky Muster, its satellite internet service.

“We currently serve approximately 100,000 customers via our Sky Muster satellites, which represent around one-quarter of the addressable premises in our satellite coverage areas. As indicated last week at Senate Estimates, we have seen a modest decline in the last 12 months of around 10,000 premises that were connected to Sky Muster. However, we do not track whether these customers connected to an alternative service provider.

“We expected to see some seasonal decline in satellite customers. We also appreciate that we operate in a competitive market, which is good news for customers, and why we continue to invest to deliver improvements across the NBN network,” the spokesperson said.

