Elon Musk’s terms for a Starlink IPO are nearly met

Elon Musk has previously laid out what Starlink would need for it to be worthy of an Initial Public Offering (IPO) on the stock market, and it looks like the company has nearly achieved those targets.

Starlink is easily the most successful SpaceX project currently available and has the most mass market appeal. The satellite internet project now reaches every continent on Earth and provides internet to some of the planet’s most hostile and hard-to-reach locations. Following this success, Starlink seems poised for an IPO on the stock market.

The chance of a Starlink IPO was brought up on Twitter by user @Teslaconomics, pointing out that the global internet provider has nearly met Elon Musk’s conditions, which he shared back in 2021.

SpaceX’s Starlink could IPO soon (1-2 yrs) @elonmusk ▪+$3.3B in revenue in 2022 ($1B from Starlink)

▪Starlink had its first quarter of positive CF in 2022 & will turn a profit in 2023

▪+1M Starlink subscribers

As noted in the 2021 tweet from Elon Musk, Starlink’s overarching goal before going to the stock market is achieving predictable cash flow. And while predictability can be hard to gauge as an outsider of the private company, its overall profitability has certainly improved over time, and the consistency in which it achieves this has also markedly improved. In 2022, Starlink achieved its first quarterly profit, and many expect the company to achieve similar success this year.

Aiding in Starlink’s financial efforts has been foremost its coverage of the globe and, more recently, an explanation of numerous new industries, such as aviation and maritime internet service. In both cases, existing solutions are slower and less dependable than Starlink’s current offering. With more and more upgrades coming to the company’s satellite network, Starlink’s industry moat is only expected to grow.

At the same time, Elon Musk has finally expanded Starlink’s reach into areas where the service is expected to have more success, areas that don’t already have traditional internet infrastructure. This includes South and Central America, South East Asia, Africa, and even parts of Europe. One of the best examples is Starlink’s recent expansion into El Salvador, which the Salvadorian President heralded as a sizable achievement.

Moving forward, the goal for Elon Musk and Starlink is clear, expand the user base and continue to grow earnings per user by keeping costs in check. And while an IPO may still be more than a year away, the prospect of the internet system finally achieving consistent profitability from here forward will undoubtedly entice investors.

