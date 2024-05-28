Tesla highlights multiple FSD Supervised v12 customer experiences

By

Tesla has highlighted multiple recent Full Self-Driving (FSD) experiences from customers with the v12 software, as shared in a mega-thread on X this week.

On Tuesday, the main Tesla X account shared an article featuring multiple FSD videos from customers across the platform, showing a number of edge cases and how the vehicles handled them. The drivers in the videos are using either FSD Supervised v12.3.4 or v12.3.6, and Tesla notes the specific situations tackled by the semi-automated driving system in each video.

The so-called article, which is essentially just the series of seven videos, details different edge-case traffic situations, showing off some of the positive encounters customers have recently had with the neural net-based system. We’ve embedded each video below, or you can check out the article directly on X here.

Navigating a construction zone & taking into account signs from workers indicating when to proceed

FSD 12.3.6 vs road works.

This was quite impressive!

Going up this hill, there were road works causing my lane to be closed. Workers were there with signs indicating when we could move.

Without hesitation, FSD put the indicator on and went around onto the other side, cleared the… pic.twitter.com/uazXrd8diN — Darryn Appleton (@DrTeslaFSD) May 16, 2024

Making a turn in a busy area with a large number of pedestrians crossing the street

How many pedestrians can FSD track simultaneously?

All of them. LA is nothing like Manhattan but we have this little area of town that gets super busy with tourists and a great test for FSD at low speed negotiation around pedestrians and traffic. The key for success is to always… pic.twitter.com/ASWWA0T3Ru — Edge Case (@edgecase411) May 6, 2024

Driving like a human would—with good spatial awareness & reaction time

Road etiquette matters

Navigating through heavy traffic in my Tesla Model X with FSD (Supervised) v12.3.4 today, my car showed impeccable manners, stopping to let a fellow driver pass. A true example of how technology can enhance road etiquette! pic.twitter.com/0iQFbg5iQc — TeslaFamOnBoard – Jose Negron⚡️🚙🇵🇷 (@TeslaFamOnBoard) April 15, 2024

Braking for another vehicle despite having right of way

FSD deals with driver failing to yield due to light malfunction?@Tesla @cityoflubbock @LubbockPolice

Guys can we get Lubbock Traffic control on X! Would make reporting much easier!

9 Major Accidents Avoided! Save lives & drive a Tesla! pic.twitter.com/74EKlMg2Ze — Allen Iron (@myprojectpluto) May 23, 2024

Adjusting to real-life situations that require temporary overriding of traffic rules

Nothing to see here.

Just a robot car making a left at a light and calmly driving over a double yellow line avoiding a garbage truck.

No other car you can buy is capable of anything close to this.

FSD 12.3.4 pic.twitter.com/AKWHQmQ3Qu — Pete Balls to the wall FSD 🤖🚕 (@kylaschwaberow) April 13, 2024

Giving adequate space to pedestrians

FSD V12 prioritizes pedestrian safety more than most human drivers pic.twitter.com/MH45CAo544 — AI DRIVR (@AIDRIVR) May 19, 2024

While it’s not entirely clear where Tesla’s social media and advertising divisions stand following multiple rounds of layoffs in the past several weeks, the company has taken no break from sharing select ads across socials.

Throughout late last year and early this year, Tesla’s focus on using social media platforms, especially X, as a means of advertising was becoming more apparent than ever. Meanwhile, many shareholders had been calling for the company to increase its advertising presence in general, especially for the sake of helping to educate the public on misconceptions about electric vehicles (EVs).

Many of the company’s executives had also been interacting directly with fans and shareholders on the social media platform in recent months, though at least a few of said executives have since departed. Tesla has also been highly focused on FSD ahead of the unveiling of a future robotaxi platform in August, recently offering free one-month trials of the software for the first time ever, and rolling out mandatory demos of the system with purchase of a vehicle.

The company is also seemingly preparing to launch FSD in China and potentially other markets in the coming months, being granted tentative approval in April. Recent wording spotted in a Tesla customer vehicle in China also suggests that FSD could be coming to the country sooner rather than later.

