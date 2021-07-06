The Boring Company’s new flagship tunneling machine arrives in Las Vegas

By

The Boring Company (TBC) unleashed its new tunnel boring machine (TBM) named Prufrock in Las Vegas recently. Prufrock may help Elon Musk’s tunneling company build the Vegas Loop, which will feature several stops along popular tourist destinations in Las Vegas.

TBC enthusiast @BoringPrufrock shared photos of the tunneling company’s newest TBM setup in a construction site north of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) Loop’s Station 3. This site included new TBM that is quite different from Godot+, which was used for the LVCC Loop.

Earlier this year, The Boring Company revamped its website. The update revealed some new details about the tunneling company, including its new flagship boring machine.

There is one distinct difference between TBC’s previous tunneling machine, Godot+, and the new TBM. Prufrock was designed to “porpoise,” allowing it to launch directly from the surface and right out of the ground.

Prufrock breaks through the surface ground at an angle, as shown in the graphic below. One of the photos recently shared of a Boring Company TBM shows the machine pointed at an angle, hinting that it is a Prufrock machine in the picture.

“Prufrock is designed to tunnel at a speed greater than 1 mile per week, which is 6 times faster than The Boring Company’s previous generation TBM (Godot+). This is still 4-5 times slower than a garden snail…but Prufrock is catching up!” noted TBC on its website.

(Credit: The Boring Company)

Prufrock would be an instrumental piece of machinery for TBC’s Vegas Loop, the tunneling company’s second—more extensive—underground transit system in Las Vegas. The Vegas Loop will be connected to the LVCC Loop. It will include stops in notable places in the city, including The Strip, Allegiant Stadium, McCarran International Airport, as well as some resorts and casinos.

Unlike the LVCC Loop, TBC will fully fund and operate the Vegas Loop, according to the company’s agreement with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA). The Boring Company’s LVCC Loop is already operational and open to the public. TBC does not charge fares for the LVCC Loop as per its agreement with the LVCVA.

