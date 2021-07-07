The Boring Company’s Las Olas Loop proposal for Fort Lauderdale gets accepted

By

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean J. Trantalis announced that the city formally accepted The Boring Company’s (TBC) proposal for a transit system called The Las Olas Loop.

“Other firms have 45 days to submit competing proposals,” Mayor Tranalis added in his announcement. “This could be a truly innovative way to reduce traffic congestion.”

On July 1, the Fort Lauderdale Mayor shared that the city received a proposal from Elon Musk’s The Boring Company to build an underground transit loop between the city’s downtown area and the beach. Initially, TBC and Fort Lauderdale talked about a possible tunnel downtown in New River. However, it seems The Boring Company pitched a much bigger project leading up to the beach.

Fort Lauderdale formally accepted tonight a proposal from @elonmusk's @boringcompany to build an underground transit system between downtown and the beach. Other firms have 45 days to submit competing proposals. This could be a truly innovative way to reduce traffic congestion. pic.twitter.com/R7Bh2NPVnl — Mayor Dean J. Trantalis (@DeanTrantalis) July 7, 2021

Based on the scarce details about TBC’s proposed transit system in Fort Lauderdale, The Las Olas Loop may start in Las Olas Boulevard. The area is filled with boutiques, restaurants, sidewalk cafes, and bars.

One interesting restaurant to visit in the area would be Argentino Las Olas, which serves gourmet Argentinian food, like empanadas and tapas with beer or wine. There is also the Asia Bay Sushi Bar & Thai restaurant.

There are a few art galleries in the area as well, like the New River Fine Art Gallery or the National Geographic Fine Art Gallery. Las Olas Boulevard also has a few jewelry shops and antique furniture stores.

Starting a Loop near Las Olas Boulevard may be a good decision for The Boring Company. The route passes by some exciting spots in the city that might be attractive to tourists or visitors. The Las Olas Loop could be similar to the Vegas Loop in Las Vegas, which has several stops at various casinos, resorts, and other tourist destinations.

The Teslarati team would appreciate hearing from you. If you have any tips, email us at [email protected] or reach out to me at [email protected].

The Boring Company’s Las Olas Loop proposal for Fort Lauderdale gets accepted