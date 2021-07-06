Elon Musk confirms new Tesla UI release, teases new “mind of car” view

By

It appears that the wide release of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta would also come with a number of interesting updates. As per Elon Musk’s recent posts on Twitter, an updated user interface likely similar to the one used in the Tesla Model S Plaid today would see a wide release. Vehicles equipped with Tesla’s Hardware 3 computer would also enjoy some cool new visualizations.

Musk’s update came as a response to a Tesla enthusiast who inquired if the revised software and UI in the Model S Plaid would also be rolled out to the Model 3 and Model Y. “Yes, updated UI coming with FSD wide release. All cars with FSD computer will have new “mind of car” view. All 3/Y can be upgraded to have FSD computer,” Musk wrote.

Yes, updated UI coming with FSD wide release. All cars with FSD computer will have new “mind of car” view. All 3/Y can be upgraded to have FSD computer. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2021

The Tesla Model S Plaid’s UI has caught a lot of attention, and for a good reason. Amidst the rumors of a “V11” software from the company, expectations were high that the new flagship sedan would be shipping with Tesla’s Version 11 software. This was partly due to sightings of Model S Plaid prototypes sporting a new UI, as well as the fact that Software V10 saw its initial release way back in September 2019.

As deliveries of the Model S Plaid began, however, it was revealed that the new flagship sedan was actually equipped with “V10.2” software. With this in mind, Elon Musk’s recent tweet seems to suggest that Tesla’s highly-anticipated “V11” software would be announced and possibly released at the same time as the FSD Beta’s wide release.

Very little is known about Tesla’s “V11” features, though expectations are high that they would likely include some long-requested capabilities like waypoints. That being said, Elon Musk’s mention of an upcoming “Mind of Car” view echoes Tesla’s previous FSD Preview update, which featured new driving visualizations that were only available for cars that were installed with the FSD computer.

Here's confirmation from @elonmusk that all vehicles will receive an updated UI, similar to that on the newly delivered Model S vehicles.



As we've shared prior, all vehicles, including the new Model S are still on "V10.2". We presume "V11" will be announced once completed. https://t.co/WgGrVmoq1f — Teslascope (@teslascope) July 6, 2021

Interestingly enough, Elon Musk mentioned that all Model 3 and Model Y could be upgraded to have the Full Self-Driving computer. This is understandable for the Model 3 as early versions of the all-electric sedan were manufactured with HW2.5, as the company’s custom Hardware 3 computer was not yet ready for release. Tesla started rolling out Hardware 3 to the Model 3 in 2019.

Considering that the Model Y started mass production in 2020, there is a very good chance that every Model Y delivered to consumers today is already equipped with Tesla’s custom FSD computer. This is hinted at in Tesla’s official page for Full Self-Driving Computer Installations, which only lists Model S, Model 3, and Model X as vehicles eligible for the HW3 retrofit.

