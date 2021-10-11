Elon Musk trolls Amazon’s Jeff Bezos after claiming title of ‘World’s Richest Person’

By

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk trolled Amazon’s Jeff Bezos on Twitter earlier today after reclaiming the title of World’s Richest Person, tracked by Forbes. Musk and Bezos have shared a healthy rivalry of banter while consistently swapping the #1 and #2 spots on the “World’s Richest” list, but their relationship is much more complicated than net worth.

Bezos, after Tweeting a somewhat inspirational statement that was paired with a 1999 article from Barron’s that predicted the downfall of e-commerce giant Amazon, was met with a simple response from Musk, who simply replied with an emoji of a silver medal. “Listen and be open, but don’t let anybody tell you who you are. This was just one of the many stories telling us all the ways we were going to fail. Today, Amazon is one of the world’s most successful companies and has revolutionized two entirely different industries,” Bezos said while sharing the May 31, 1999 cover of Barron’s.

🥈 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2021

Musk surpassed Bezos on Forbes list over the weekend, after a share sale agreement with aerospace company SpaceX accumulated an additional $10 billion to his fortune. Musk’s current net worth places him first on the list with $204.7 billion, making him the only billionaire on the list with a net worth of over $200 billion. Bezos fell to second place with $191.5 billion, suffering a $174 million loss in net worth over the weekend.

Musk and Bezos have competing aerospace companies, Musk with SpaceX and Bezos with Blue Origin. The two competing companies have attempted to build rockets that will revolutionize space travel, making it available to everyone and perhaps colonizing other planets for future civilizations. The two, with basically the same goal in mind, have not seen eye to eye with their companies, Musk especially, who has called Bezos out for lawsuits.

In late September, CNBC shared an article that talked about Musk’s distaste for Bezos’ strategy to stop SpaceX through suing them. Amazon replied with a statement that stated SpaceX has an infamous past of suing the U.S. government, to which Musk replied, “SpaceX has sued to be *allowed* to compete, BO is suing to stop competition.”

SpaceX has sued to be *allowed* to compete, BO is suing to stop competition — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2021

Blue Origin sued NASA in August over a contract the federal space administration had with SpaceX.

“You cannot sue your way to the moon, no matter how good your lawyers are,” Musk said at the 2021 CodeCon event in Beverly Hills in September.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with tips! Email us at [email protected], or you can email me directly at [email protected]

Elon Musk trolls Amazon’s Jeff Bezos after claiming title of ‘World’s Richest Person’