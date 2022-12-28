Elon Musk’s Twitter is open to acquiring Substack

By

It appears that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is open to dipping his toes even further into the media business. In a recent comment, Musk reiterated that he is open to the idea of Twitter purchasing Substack.

Substack, which was founded in 2017, is a popular online platform that offers publishing, payment, analytics, and design infrastructure for subscription-based newsletters. Over the years, Substack has become a go-to destination for quality content from some of the industry’s most respected journalists and experts.

Some of Substack’s noted users include Matt Taibbi, who posted a more in-depth discussion on Elon Musk’s “The Twitter Files” on the platform. It was then no surprise that in a recent interaction on Twitter, Musk was asked if he would be open to purchasing Substack. With Twitter and Substack working together, after all, Musk could essentially create a legitimate alternative to mainstream news media.

I’m open to the idea — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 28, 2022

Musk’s reaction to the suggestion was positive. “I’m open to the idea,” Musk wrote.

This was not the first time that Musk responded positively to the idea of purchasing Substack. Earlier this month, Musk posted a similar response to a Twitter user who highlighted some of the advantages of having Substack and Twitter on the same side.

“You would have the information layer with Twitter and the narrative layer. Corporate media would then have specialize on reporting government leaks, from ‘people familiar with the matter,” the user noted. Musk noted then that he was also open to the idea.

Since taking ownership of Twitter, Elon Musk has adopted an assertive stance towards traditional journalism. Over the past weeks alone, Musk has posted stern criticisms of narratives supposedly promoted by mainstream media outlets. Musk has also taken action by suspending a number of journalists who the CEO argued have compromised his and his family’s safety. The move incited a lot of complaints, with many arguing that Musk was essentially silencing his critics.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Elon Musk’s Twitter is open to acquiring Substack