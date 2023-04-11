By

As of April 4, Twitter has been fully absorbed by Elon Musk’s X Corp., meaning the social media platform technically “no longer exists.”

A court filing submission dated April 4 states:

“Pursuant to Rule 7.1(a)(1) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, the undersigned counsel for Defendant X Corp., as successor in interest to named Defendant Twitter, Inc., hereby states that Twitter, Inc. has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists.”

“X Corp. is a privately held corporation. Its parent corporation is X Holdings Corp. No publicly traded corporation owns 10% or more of the stock of X Corp. or X Holdings Corp. Pursuant to Civil L.R. 3-15, the undersigned certifies that the following listed persons, associations of persons, firms, partnerships, corporations (including, but not limited to, parent corporations), or other entities (i) have a financial interest in the subject matter in controversy or in a party to the proceeding, or (ii) have a non-financial interest in that subject matter or in a party that could be substantially affected by the outcome of this proceeding: X Corp. [and] X Holdings Corp.”

Public documents revealed that the merger between Twitter and Elon Musk’s X Corp. was filed in Nevada on March 15, 2023, reported Slate. The documents hint that Twitter is now a Nevada-based company rather than a company based in Delaware.

X Corp. seems to be a step toward Elon Musk’s “everything app.” The billionaire eluded to developing an “everything app” similar to China’s WeChat. Twitter was a significant move towards the everything app as it accelerated its development.

Elon Musk’s Twitter absorbed by his X Corp—Let the Games Begin