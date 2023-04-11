By

On Monday, China’s top automaker, BYD, launched an intelligent body control system called DiSus. It comes in four sets of vehicle control systems, specifically DiSus-C, DiSus-A, Disus-P, and DiSus-X.

“The BYD DiSus system is the first self-developed intelligent vehicle control system launched by a Chinese automaker and has achieved breakthrough development. ,” said Wang Chuanfu, chairman and president of BYD.

The DiSus system can increase the safety of a vehicle by allowing it to adapt to everyday driving scenarios, including by minimizing the impact from vehicle rollovers, fast cornering, or full-throttle acceleration. Below is a brief description of each DiSus system BYD recently launched.

DiSus-C: It is an intelligent damping body control system similar to the market’s CDC variable damping shock absorber.

Disus-A: It is an intelligent air suspension control system that adjusts the vehicle’s height.

DiSus-P: It is an intelligent hydraulic body control system. From a description of the DiSus-P system, it helps cars perform in-place turning and emergency floating.

Di-Sus-X: The set that integrated DiSus-C, DiSus-A, and DiSus-P. It uses binocular cameras or lidar to capture road undulations on the road. The system can also automatically adjust the suspension of a vehicle.

BYD’s Di-Sus intelligent body control systems will be installed in the Chinese automaker’s luxury off-road SUV, the Yangwang U8. BYD also plans to install the systems in its Han, Tang, and Denza models.

