Fisker considers expanding production with Magna International

Fisker Inc. is considering expanding their upcoming Fisker Ocean production via their manufacturing partner, Magna International.

According to a report from Carscoops, Fisker has recently received just over 58,000 reservations for the Fisker Ocean SUV, following news that the company received 5,000 completed orders for the Launch Edition of the vehicle earlier this year. To meet this growing demand, the company is considering expanding production via its production partner, Magna International.

The Fisker Ocean has accumulated substantial attention due to its reasonably low starting price of $37,499 and its capable feature set. The SUV offers customers up to 350 miles of range via a dual motor system, with a minimum configuration of 250 miles of range via a single motor system. The vehicle is expected to begin deliveries later this year.

Production expansion will likely focus on Magna International and the manufacturer’s Graz, Austria plant. This location is already supposedly producing test vehicles for the brand. However, with the beginning of deliveries fast approaching, the company is considering either more dedicated lines of production at the plant or an additional Magna plant. Using another plant, particularly located within the U.S., could also help Fisker meet new federal incentive requirements for their vehicles.

It remains unclear where the Fisker Ocean SUV is in the production process. The company has not updated customers regarding specifics (legal compliance, production scheduling, or the aforementioned “vehicle testing”), but time is drawing near for the company to start meeting demand.

While the delivery date looms nearer, the possible issues of product introduction should be paramount for Henrik Fisker and team. Looking at the example of other automakers entering the EV market, Fisker will undoubtedly face both production and real-life use issues. Brands like Toyota, who are not exactly new to the concept of vehicle manufacturing, were still forced to recall and/or buy back their initial Toyota BZ4X models due to the wheels falling off. Ford has faced issues introducing the Ford F-150 Lightning and Ford Mustang Mach-E, mainly regarding electrical issues. Customers would be foolhardy to expect Fisker to introduce a vehicle without issue.

