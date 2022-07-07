Fisker creates “Fisker Finance” with JPMorgan Chase and Santander

By

Fisker has announced that through its mobile app, customers will soon be able to finance their vehicle via a partnership with JPMorgan Chase Bank in the US or Santander Bank in Europe.

Shortly after announcing that the brand would be allowing early reservation holders to put a down payment of $5,000 on the Ocean Launch Edition, the brand announced its Finance program; “Fisker Finance.” This program will allow those who have the Fisker app downloaded on their mobile device to apply for and receive personalized financing offers for their new Ocean.

Fisker made it clear that while JPMorgan Chase and Santander are the only options available at the start of Fisker Finance, other banks and regions will be nominated soon. In addition to finance, the app will also be updated to allow customers to make other purchases. Customers will be able to buy insurance, pick and pay for factory options to be placed on their Fisker Ocean, or buy external vehicle accessories like charging cables.

Currently, the Fisker app is relatively bare-bones. The app has only 5 sections; a Fisker news feed, a configurator, a reservation page, a gallery of photos of the Fisker Ocean, and a profile page where users can log in to their Fisker account.

Fisker’s Finance announcement did not outline how it would be different from other auto manufacturer apps. Toyota‘s app currently allows users to subscribe to services that allow them to access different features on their vehicle. Ford’s app allows users to see nearby dealerships and alter their car’s settings. Tesla’s app allows users to make mobile repair requests, and a whole lot more. It remains to be seen how Fisker will define itself in such a competitive space.

