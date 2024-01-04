Ford tops off 2023 with best-ever quarter for EVs and two best-sellers

By

Ford has reported its sales and delivery figures for 2023, and on the electric vehicle side of things, it ended the year with its best-ever quarter for Model e and landed two best-sellers in two different segments.

Ford marked 2023 as a year of growth in Model e, its EV division, by topping off the year with 72,608 total sales of electric cars. The Ford F-150 Lightning and E-Transit were the best-selling vehicles in their respective segments, and in Q4, the company marked a 24 percent increase in sales from Q3.

For the year, Ford had an 18 percent increase in EV sales compared to the year before. Despite not offering any new EV models in 2023, the F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E continued to help the automaker’s cause as it looks to move toward profitability in EVs.

As the number two brand for electric vehicles in the U.S., trailing only Tesla, who dominated the U.S. and European markets, Ford has a lot to be proud of. Its efforts to make a full-fledged commitment to EVs and get ahead of other lagging legacy automakers were marked by its decision to adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard, or NACS connector, enabling drivers to use Superchargers in Tesla’s expansive network.

Ford was the first major company to make this commitment, and only Aptera, a small, solar-focused EV startup, was before it. Ford’s commitment, however, helped spearhead a coalition of EV companies and legacy carmakers to make the same choice.

Ford’s ability to offer a diverse lineup of vehicles across several different powertrain options makes it appealing to a variety of customers. CEO Jim Farley said 2024 will be big on the side of EVs, but recognized the entire company’s ability to handle economic headwinds, adversity stemming from union strikes, and other challenges:

“In a year of challenges, from a labor strike to supply issues, our amazing lineup of gas, electric, and hybrid vehicles and our fantastic dealers delivered solid growth and momentum. We have the products that customers want. I am especially proud Ford remained the No. 2 EV brand in America, and our next-gen, digitally advanced new EVs are on the way.”

Ford has remained tight-lipped on its upcoming EV releases, but the company did hint that at least one will be a newly designed pickup, equipping the company’s next-generation architecture.

As a whole, Ford sold 1,995,912 cars in the U.S. in 2023, a 7.1 percent increase from 2022 and the best sales year it had since 2020. EV sales increased from last year, with the F-150 Lightning up 55 percent, Mustang Mach-E up 3 percent, and the E-Transit up 18 percent.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Ford tops off 2023 with best-ever quarter for EVs and two best-sellers