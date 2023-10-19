Tesla Cybertruck reservations create a new challenge for the company

By

Tesla Cybertruck reservations have exceeded expectations, creating a new challenge for the EV automaker.

The Cybertruck’s design is still a hot debate years after its unveiling. While most of the public’s perspective has shifted toward a positive outlook on the Cybertruck’s unique design, some people still find it a little too different. However, for better or for worse, the Tesla Cybertruck has caught the public’s attention.

According to Elon Musk, the Tesla Cybertruck has no demand issue. The all-electric pickup truck has over 1 million reservations, creating a different challenge for Tesla.

“Over a million people have reserved the car, so it is not a demand issue. We can make it, and we can make it at a price people can afford—insanely different things,” said Elon Musk.

The Cybertruck’s unique design, specifically its origami-lic exoskeleton, has made the all-electric pickup truck difficult to ramp. At the same time, Tesla teased the latest technology in the Cybertruck.

“The Cybertruck has a lot of bells and whistles,” commented Elon Musk.

Tesla wants to find a good median between the Cybertruck’s design, features, and price. The company has put much into Cybertruck production, including investing in a larger giga press designed for the electric pickup. The technology Tesla has been teasing for the Cybertruck doesn’t seem anything to scoff at either. It will be interesting to see how the company balances the Cybertruck’s price and its high-anticipated tech upgrades since 2019.

During the Q3 earnings call, Tesla confirmed that Cybertruck deliveries will begin on November 30, 2023. The company announced Cybertruck deliveries in its Update Letter for the third quarter.

The Tesla Cybertruck is still in the pilot production stage, with an annual capacity of more than 125,000 units per year. Elon Musk tempered expectations for the Cybertruck during the third quarter earnings call.

“I just want to temper expectations are cybertruck. It’s a great product, but financially, it will take a year to 18 months before it is significant as a cash flow contributor,” stated Musk.

