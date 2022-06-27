Ford F-150 Lightning gets first recall for air tire pressure sensor failure

By

Ford has recalled roughly 2,900 units of the F-150 Lightning, its first-ever all-electric pickup truck, due to a possible malfunction with the low tire pressure warning system.

Ford said the truck’s tire pressure monitoring system light may not illuminate when an issue with the vehicle’s tire pressure falls too low. Ford said it may not be able to provide an adequate warning to the driver because the recommended cold tire pressure inflation level was set to 35 PSI when it should have been set to 42 PSI.

2,666 units in the United States have been recalled in the United States with an additional 220 units in Canada. Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries connected to the recall.

Low tire pressure can lead to several safety risks, including poor vehicle handling, and a possible loss of vehicle control, both of which could result in a crash.

Ford will issue the update via an Over-the-Air software update within 30 days for all current customers. It will also be available by going to a Ford dealership to update the Body Control Module software for those who want the fix completed immediately. New vehicles will also be remedied through the latter process.

This is the first recall for the F-150 Lightning, which started deliveries roughly one month ago. Ford unveiled the F-150 Lightning in mid-2021 and launched production about one year later. It will compete with other all-electric pickups on the market currently, like the Rivian R1T and GMC Hummer EV.

Earlier this month, Ford also recalled 49,000 units of the Mustang Mach-E due to potential power issues related to the overheating of high-voltage main battery contactors.

