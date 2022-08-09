Ford F-150 Lightning Standard Range increased to 240 miles of range

By

Ford announced a number of updates about its acclaimed all-electric pickup truck, the F-150 Lightning. According to a press release, the company just made the Ford F-150 Lightning Standard Range better, as the vehicle will now have an EPA-estimated range of 240 miles per charge.

Previously, the Ford F-150 Lightning Standard Range had a range of 230 miles per charge. The improvement in the vehicle’s range may be minor, but every single mile for a pickup truck like the Lightning matters, especially when it is towing things like a trailer or when it is operating during the cold months.

Ford F-150 Lightning Standard Range Increased to EPA-Estimated 240 Miles; Industry-First Pro Trailer Hitch Assist Now Available; Order Banks Re-Open with Updated Pricing: https://t.co/66g4mlT6oj pic.twitter.com/s2gxJ8GccU — Mike Levine (@mrlevine) August 9, 2022

The updated range on the Standard Range F-150 Lightning units will be rolled out to vehicles that are built starting this fall. The Standard Range battery option is available for the Lightning’s Pro, XLT, and Lariat trims.

Apart from the improved range on the Ford F-150 Lightning Standard Range, the veteran automaker also announced that it is reopening the order banks for the all-electric pickup truck on Thursday. Ford is also making its Pro Trailer Hitch Assist technology — which controls steering, throttle, and brake inputs to make hitching trailers easier — standard on the vehicle’s Tow Technology Package.

The Tow Technology Package is available on the F-150 Lightning’s Pro, XLT, and Lariat trims. It is also standard on certain Lariat trims and the Platinum trim.

It should be noted that Ford has adjusted the pricing of the F-150 Lightning as well. As per the company’s press release, the F-150 Lightning Pro now has an MSRP of $46,974, the XLT an MSRP of $59,474, and the XLT High an MSRP of $68,474. The F-150 Lightning XLT Extended Range now has an MSRP of $80,974, while the Lariat Extended Range now has an MSRP of $85,974. The Platinum Extended Range now has an MSRP of $96,874.

Other minor changes to the F-150 Lightning involve the removal of the all-electric pickup truck’s Atlas Blue, Ice Blue Silver, and Smoked Quartz Metallic paint options, which will no longer be available on vehicles produced starting this fall. These colors will be replaced with two new paint options — Avalanche Gray and Azure Gray metallic tri-coat.

