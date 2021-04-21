Ford to open Mustang Mach-E GT ordering, pricing details on April 26

Ford is reportedly preparing to launch the ordering and pricing details of its Mustang Mach-E GT variant. The GT version of the Mustang Mach-E is Ford’s most performance-savvy variant of its introductory electric car.

According to sources who are familiar with the matter, Ford is communicating to dealers and EV Leads that the order bank, order guide, and pricing list for the Mach-E GT will open during the afternoon of Monday, April 26. This is the same day that Tesla plans to have its Q1 2021 Earnings Call.

According to user “Sitdown” on the Mach-E Forum, Ford’s corporate office is communicating the following message to dealers:

“Hello EV Leads and Dealer Principals, The 2021 Mustang Mach-E Job 2 (including Mustang Mach-E GT) order bank, order guide, and price list will launch on the afternoon of Monday, April 26th*. Customers will be invited to convert Mustang Mach-E GT Reservations on April 28th. There are two actions required of EV Certified dealers that will ensure a smooth transition to Job 2:

Action 1: Revisit Mustang Mach-E pricing rules in VL Plus. Please reference the attached letter and guide for more details.

Action 2: Accept any outstanding customer Orders Requiring Attention in the Online Order Acceptance Portal. (go to WBDO > Useful Links > Online Order Acceptance Portal > Customer Handling > Orders Requiring Attention > Accept)

*For Mustang Mach-E GT Reservation customers: Some customers may believe that they can ensure an earlier build date by placing a new retail order and canceling their reservation. This is not true. New retail GT orders will likely be scheduled into the ‘22MY. The best way for customers to get their vehicle as soon as possible is to follow the intended reservation-to-order process.”

The GT variant of the all-electric Mustang Mach-E packs 480 horsepower, 600 pounds of ft. torque for the introductory version, and 634 pounds for the GT Performance configuration. The range is expected to be 250 and 235 miles for the two builds, respectively. Both cars will get from 0-60 in 3.8 and 3.5 seconds, respectively.

Other users on the Mach-E Forum confirmed that they had also received the email regarding the order and pricing details. It appears EV enthusiasts and Ford enthusiasts alike will have more information regarding the Mach-E’s GT variants in the coming week.

The Mach-E has received favorable reviews from nearly everyone who has driven it. It packs a punch that is synonymous with the Mustang name, but also the sustainable approach that comes with an EV. To date, Ford hasn’t experienced too many setbacks with the Mach-E, but a recent report indicates that some owners are having trouble with software. Ford plans to repair this issue with service visits but has also hinted toward a potential Over-the-Air software update that could solve the problem.