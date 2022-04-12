Lucid launches new Air Grand Touring Performance following ‘strong demand’ for speed

By

Lucid Group announced this morning it has launched a new version of its Air all-electric sedan: the Air Grand Touring Performance. The launch of the new, 1,050 horsepower trim level of Lucid’s first EV model answers the wishes of customers, who showed “strong demand” for “higher-performance versions of the Lucid Air,” CEO Peter Rawlinson said.

Set for initial deliveries in June 2022 in the United States, the Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance is the newest trim level of the all-electric sedan. Deliveries are set for August 2022 in Canada.

With 1,050 horsepower and a 0-60 MPH acceleration rate of just 2.6 seconds, the all-new Grand Touring Performance sets new standards for the Air lineup, as more performance has been a strong wish of Lucid customers thus far. The automaker surely answered.

Get there, grandly. Now delivering Lucid Air Grand Touring and introducing the new 1,050-hp Grand Touring Performance.https://t.co/pIiwBII0PW pic.twitter.com/Fxf28hblRd — Lucid Motors (@LucidMotors) April 12, 2022

Two powerful, all-electric motors will drive the Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance to the forefront of the company’s EV lineup. With an EPA-estimated 446-mile range rating, it only falls short of the 520 miles its sibling, the Dream Edition, offers. “Two of Lucid’s proprietary electric motors – one at each axle – propel the Air Grand Touring Performance from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 2.6 seconds,” Lucid outlined in its press release for the vehicle. “It will have an MSRP of $179,000, and customer deliveries in the U.S. are slated to begin in June 2022. In Canada, the Air Grand Touring Performance will be priced at $242,000 CAD (before taxes), with deliveries beginning in August 2022.”

A Need for Speed

CEO Peter Rawlinson said Lucid’s new Air Grand Touring Performance configuration is simply an answer to customer wishes. Evidently, despite its young and fresh entry into the market, with its first vehicle deliveries occurring in late 2021, Rawlinson’s electric car company has customers who are thirsting for even more performance. The new trim level offers that and then some, and Lucid quickly brought the new vehicle to the market as the in-house development of its products gives the automaker substantial advantages over those who are supplier-focused.

“Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance answers the strong demand we continue to see for higher-performance versions of the Lucid Air,” Rawlinson said. “The remarkable speed with which we are able to conceive and bring this model to market is possible only because of Lucid’s high degree of vertical integration and in-house production of our proprietary EV powertrain and battery pack technology.”

Standard Features

Glass Canopy spanning windshield to roof

Elegant and intuitive Lucid UX with 34-inch floating Glass Cockpit and 5K resolution

Extensive over-the-air software update capability

DreamDrive Pro, Lucid’s advanced driver assistance system, with 30+ features and future-ready hardware, including the first automotive LIDAR in North America

21-speaker Surreal Sound immersive audio system with Dolby Atmos compatibility

Intelligent Micro Lens Array LED Headlights, a solid-state system developed in-house by Lucid

Heated and ventilated front seats with massage

Soft-close doors, power opening/closing trunk and frunk

Ultra-fast 900V+ charging system, enabling users to add up to 300 miles in 21 minutes at a 350 kW DC fast charger, as demonstrated in recent independent media tests

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at [email protected]. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at [email protected].

Lucid launches new Air Grand Touring Performance following ‘strong demand’ for speed