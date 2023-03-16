Ford teases mystery EV SUV for Europe

By

Ford has teased an upcoming electric SUV on Twitter today, ahead of its planned launch next week.

While Ford has been working diligently to rapidly increase the production of its two EVs in the United States, the F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E, it has yet to expand its consumer offerings in Europe. But with increasing regulatory pressure, it will undoubtedly need to. Now, the Blue Oval has teased its new upcoming offering, another electric SUV.

The teaser video posted by Ford on Twitter shows very little of the SUV, though it may actually be the second teaser of the vehicle ahead of launch.

Prepare to see a different kind of #Ford… 21.03.23

13:00 CET https://t.co/kDYrogOYPU pic.twitter.com/GbryEZrToc — Ford News Europe (@FordNewsEurope) March 14, 2023

Ford’s VP of European Sales, Martin Sander, may have shared a glimpse of the upcoming vehicle late last week, though it remains unclear if these are identical vehicles or if Ford has another SUV that it plans to release.

ONLY TWO MORE WEEKS to go until we reveal our brand-new #EV made in Europe for European customers. It will proudly display the @Ford Blue Oval – refreshed in brilliant white for a new generation of #EVs. Join us on March 21 as we share with the world!#ExploringReinvented pic.twitter.com/PW5uOW3nkH — Martin Sander (@MSander22) March 8, 2023

The Ford reveal event, “Exploring Reinvented,” is available on YouTube and will begin at 8 am EST in the United States on March 21st. Some predict that the event’s name hints at the upcoming electric SUV being the next generation of the Ford Explorer, the brand’s longest-lasting nameplate, but that has yet to be confirmed.

Ford CEO, Jim Farley, tweeted in response to the announcement, stating that the upcoming vehicle will be “Our first EV designed and built in Europe for European customers,” which could mean it is an entirely new nameplate altogether.

Our first EV designed and built in Europe for European customers. Coming 3/21!! Cant wait for you to see what this amazing team pulled off… https://t.co/8LwfD9Xm2r — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) March 15, 2023

Surprisingly little information is known about the upcoming EV besides its body style, but many expect it to be Ford’s first true 3-row EV. This would place the mystery EV above the Mustang Mach-E in size, but pricing (as with much of the rest of the vehicle) is unknown.

