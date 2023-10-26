GM delays opening of Ultium Cell plant in Tennessee

By

General Motors has delayed the opening of its Ultium Cell production plant in Tennessee due to construction delays. The automaker noted in its Q3 Earnings Call earlier this week that it would push back the opening, which was scheduled to take place before the end of 2023.

GM’s Ultium project will enable a new platform of EVs for the legacy automaker, bringing a software-based offensive to one of the United States’ best-selling car companies and a major player in the EV sector.

Although GM and other Detroit automakers like Ford have not been able to keep pace with U.S. market share leader Tesla, the companies are on the fast track to developing competitive EVs under their own tutelage.

Ultium is GM’s plan for EV development in the sector, and the company has been producing Ultium cells at another plant in Warren, Ohio.

GM Authority noted that the automaker is also planning to bump up starting wages for production operators and quality inspectors at the Spring Hill plant.

GM has been one of several automakers in tense negotiations with the UAW, attempting to come to terms over a new contract that would increase pay and benefits for unionized workers.

Ford finally came to an agreement with the UAW last night, ending weeks of work stoppages.

GM’s Spring Hill plant is expected to come online in early 2024, ramping up the availability of Ultium cells that will be available for EVs that will operate under the platform.

The Ultium cells will increase affordability, enable faster charging times, and increase vehicle longevity. Seven current GM models are utilizing Ultium cells:

GMC Hummer EV

BrightDrop Zevo 600 van

Chevrolet Silverado EV

Chevrolet Blazer EV

Cadillac Lyriq

Buick Electra E5

Buick Electra E4

Additionally, future vehicles, including the Equinox EV, Honda Prologue, Escalade IQ, the next Chevrolet Bolt, and the ultra-luxurious Cadillac Celestiq are among several models that will operate under the Ultium platform.

