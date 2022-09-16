GM EV production efforts ramp with $491 million metal stamping facility

By

General Motors is investing $491 million on its Marion Stamping facility in Marion, Indiana. The automaker announced the investment on Thursday.

The $491 million will go towards the plant’s preparations to produce steel and aluminum stamped parts for the automaker’s upcoming vehicles, including electric cars. The stamped parts from the site will then be used for vehicles that are manufactured in various GM assembly plants.

As per a Detroit Free Press report, GM’s investment will be utilized to purchase and install two new press lines, complete press and die upgrades, and renovations at the Marion facility. A 6,000-square-foot addition would also be added to the site. Work on the stamping facility is expected to start within the next four months.

GM’s Marion facility was formally started in 1956, and it produces sheet metal parts for several of the automaker’s assembly facilities. Stamped parts produced at the Marion plant are used for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac vehicles. There are currently about 750 employees who work at the Marion plant.

According to a statement from GM, “employment is expected to remain stable with the addition of this new work.” Gerald Johnson, GM executive vice president of Global Manufacturing and Sustainability, also noted that the improvements to the plant are an investment that would help the carmaker prepare for an all-electric future.

“While this investment prepares the facility for our all-electric future, it’s really an investment in our talented Marion team and will keep the plant working for many years to come,” Johnson said.

General Motors has expressed its intention to go all-in on EVs, but it is lagging a bit compared to its old rival, Ford. So far, GM produces the Chevy Bolt EV and the Bolt EUV, as well as the GMC Hummer EV. The Hummer EV is still being produced in limited numbers, while the Bolt has seen its reputation take a hit following a high-profile recall. Ford, on the other hand, has seen a lot of momentum with the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning, two EVs that have been well received by both consumers and critics.

