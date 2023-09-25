Hyundai Ioniq 5 N finds warm welcome in Australia

By

Australia’s electric vehicle enthusiasts appear to be welcoming the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, the South Korean automaker’s rather pricey electric performance car. As per recent reports, Hyundai Australia received 126 pre-orders of the Ioniq 5 N in 12 hours, a notable feat considering the fact that the vehicle is the automaker’s most expensive to date in the country.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is priced from AU$111,000 ($71,200) plus on-road costs, making it over twice the price of the automaker’s other popular performance-oriented car, the Hyundai i30 N hot hatch. The Ioniq 5 N is worth its premium price, however, as it is also Hyundai’s most powerful and quickest-accelerating car to date in Australia.

As noted in a report from Drive AU, the first Ioniq 5 N units are expected to be produced around November, with arrivals in domestic showrooms expected around the end of the year or early 2024. Hyundai, for its part, has noted that it expects the Ioniq 5 Ns on pre-order to be delivered “no later than early January,” depending on customers’ options.

Over the weekend, pre-orders for the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N were opened for a brief period at the Melbourne EV Show event. Open orders for the vehicle are expected to be opened at a later date as the Ioniq 5 N nears its showroom debut. During a media briefing, Hyundai Australia CEO John Kett noted that the pre-orders of the Ioniq 5 N were significant considering the vehicle’s price.

“We had a little (internal guess) going on between all of us and it ranged from 100 (orders in the pre-sale) to 500-plus. It’s still a pretty significant price, so we’re happy with what we’ve got. (For) the enthusiasts that are very much connected to (Hyundai) N or a performance (electric car), we’re probably the first to come to market,” he said.

Interestingly enough, about 78% of the Ioniq 5 N’s buyers are new to Hyundai, while 22% were existing owners. Overall, Hyundai Australia is optimistic about its electric vehicle efforts in the country, with the company forecasting 3,000 to 4,000 sales from the entire Ioniq lineup in 2024.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads-up.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 N finds warm welcome in Australia