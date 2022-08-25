Hyundai Ioniq 6 preorders hit record number

By

Hyundai has announced that preorders for its upcoming Ioniq 6 have hit a record number for the company.

Could the new Hyundai Ioniq 6 be the return of the sedan as we know it? According to the Korea Herald, on the first day of preorders being available for the new Hyundai Ioniq 6, the company received 37,446 orders, a record number for first-day preorders in company history. This number of orders even dwarfs preorders for the Hyundai Ioniq 5 at 23,760.

Hyundai received universal praise for releasing their Hyundai Ioniq 6 alongside the Concept 74 unveiled earlier this year. Both received praise for their neo-retro design cues, reminiscent of the Hyundai Ioniq 5. More recently, the company showed both vehicles on track, highlighting the possibility of a performance “N” model of the sedan.

While no specifications have been released for the higher performance model, there are a few specifications known about the normal Hyundai Ioniq 6. According to Road and Track, the sedan will have a maximum WLTP range of 380 miles and will have two options for powertrains. Either a single motor rear-wheel-drive system or a dual motor all-wheel-drive system. The vehicle will have up to 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque, rocketing the car from 0-60 in just 5.1 seconds.

While the performance draws consumers looking for an EV sedan, a Hyundai official commented to the Korea Herald that innovative interior/exterior design was another motivator to order for consumers.

The vehicle will have a starting price of 52 million won (~$38,000) and will be available to customers in South Korea this September. Consumers will have to wait until the first half of next year for their vehicle to arrive, but it is unclear what the starting price will be due to the ambiguity of current EV incentives.

