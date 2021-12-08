Hyundai will launch six new BEVs in India by 2028

By

Hyundai Motor India Ltd., the country’s second-largest automaker, has announced that it plans to launch six new battery-electric vehicles by 2028 in an over ₹4,000 crore ($5,303,596) investment.

Hyundai first entered the Indian market with an electric vehicle in 2019 with the Kona SUV. The company is now committing to launch six new all-electric models in the country within the next six years. The plan is for Hyundai to launch sustainable EVs that will eventually surpass the company’s ICE market share, which currently sits at 17% of the total automotive market.

“We should outperform compared to the existing general market in ICE vehicle performance because we can do better in the case of EVs,” S.S. Kim, Managing Director and CEO of Hyundai’s India sector, said. “We are one of the first learners in this new industry, and we are confident of the EGMP platform. In many countries, our new vehicles and this new technology have been accepted and received by customers with great sales performance as well.”

Executives from the Indian branch of Hyundai Motors did not dive into specifics regarding what the plans were in terms of vehicle development. However, the company did indicate that there will be “an equitable split between products that are built from scratch and those that are electric versions of existing ICE vehicles,” according to the Economic Times of India. Price points for the vehicles are also undetermined. Still, Hyundai executives believe that the Indian government’s focus on sustainable transportation increases over the next few years should introduce subsidies and incentives to make EVs more affordable.

“Mass market means customers want affordable vehicles but at the same time with long range and fast charging, as well,” Kim added. “From an OEM perspective, we realize this is not easy. We want to be cost competitive and, at the same time, offer high technology vehicles.”

Although Indian government officials have spoken highly of electrification and have worked to introduce foreign EVs to the market through tax and duty reductions, the country has yet to commit to an environmental standard for its vehicles over the coming decades. The only EV-related goal currently is that 30 percent of new car sales will be electric by 2030. Kim says that India needs to establish more committed goals to become a global force in the electric vehicle market.

“They should achieve 30 percent. For the Indian automotive industry to be globally competitive in the future, as without domestic electrification, how can we approach the global market? How can we persuade the global customer to accept an India-made EV,” Kim asked. “They want some reference and some customer feedback from India as well. For us to be successful in our export business, we should have some domestic success story.”

