Jaguar signs with Tesla to adopt electric vehicle charging standard

By

Jaguar has announced it has signed an agreement with Tesla to provide the drivers of its electric vehicles with access to Tesla’s massive Supercharger network by adopting the company’s North American Charging Standard (NACS).

All new Jaguars sold in the North American region will have full access to Tesla’s Supercharger Network starting in 2025 “without the need for an adapter,” the company said in a press release. Jaguar will also source adapters from Tesla and support the supply of them to I-PACE drivers once they are available.

Jaguar is being reimagined as an all-electric modern luxury brand, and signing with Tesla will help spearhead its strategy to create a global ecosystem of EV support.

Jaguar’s EVs are designed to optimize charging rates on Tesla’s V3 and V4 Superchargers, although the latter has not yet launched in the North American region.

However, the new V4, which launched in Europe earlier this year, will likely come to North America soon and will enable drivers to have access to the fastest charging speeds for whichever Superchargers they have access to.

Mark Camilleri, Jaguar’s Director of Electrification Services, said:

“JLR is dedicated to helping our clients make the switch to electric vehicles and to our commitment to net zero carbon emissions by 2039. Today’s announcement is an important step as we deliver an outstanding charging experience for our all-electric Jaguar clients. Whilst most charging takes place at home, when away from home, our clients want access to fast, reliable, and convenient chargers. Tesla has created a charging network across the globe that delivers this, and we are delighted to be working with them to provide access for Jaguar clients. This agreement will enable Jaguar drivers with NACS-equipped vehicles in the USA, Canada, and Mexico to use Superchargers without an adapter.”

Jaguar joins a large group of automakers that have already chosen to adopt the NACS charging standard, including Ford, General Motors, Aptera, Rivian, Honda, Fisker, Nissan, Mercedes-Benz, Polestar, Volvo, and charging companies like Blink and ChargePoint.

Tesla chose to open access to the NACS to help other automakers have access to its expansive Supercharger Network and encourage more consumers to switch to EVs. It should also help Tesla gain additional streams of revenue.

Tesla’s NACS connector is also being made a standard, and several states are requiring the connector to be available on upcoming charging sites in order to qualify for government funding.

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Jaguar signs with Tesla to adopt electric vehicle charging standard