Kia reveals plans for an all-new modular vehicle at CES 2024

Kia revealed its plans to release an all-new modular vehicle at CES 2024. The South Korean automaker plans to go “Beyond Mobility” with its future Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) strategy.

At CES 2024, the automaker presented the Kia Concept PV5. The Kia Concept PV5 is a modular van based on videos of the vehicle. Kia’s presentation revealed that the Concept PV5 is a versatile van with many uses, including ride-sharing services. It may also help with shipping packages, including loading and unloading deliveries. The Kia Concept PV5 will also cater to different types of users, including people with disabilities.

According to Kia, its PBV business is the culmination of its parent company’s—Hyundai Motor Group—ambitions in robotics, Advance Air Mobility (AAM), and autonomous driving.

“Kia PBVs are a total mobility solution that combines fit-for-purpose EVs with advanced software solutions based on the Hyundai Motor Group’s software-to-everything, or SDx, strategy. As a Platform Beyond Vehicle, Kia PBVs will open the door to new businesses and lifestyles by redefining the concept of space thanks to advanced,” stated the press release for Kia’s Platform PBV strategy.

In 2023, Hyundai Motor Group sold the second-most electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States after EV leader Tesla. The South Korean automaker beat Detroid-based automakers Ford and General Motors (GM) in America thanks to its Kia and Hyundai branded EVs.

Hyundai Motor Group focused on specific car categories to steadily increase US EV sales. It released affordable and smaller cars, a noticeable difference from the cars its competitors sold, like the Ford F-150 Lighting and the GM Hummer. Kia’s PBV strategy seems to be a natural progression of Hyundai Motor Group’s plans to increase its EV share in the US auto market and beyond.

