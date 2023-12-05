Lucid updates and upgrades Air lineup for 2024

By

Lucid announced today that it would update and upgrade the lineup of Air sedans for the 2024 model year, attempting to offer more flexibility with vehicle configurations.

The Air sedan is Lucid’s first vehicle release, and over the years, the automaker has been able to offer several configurations at more affordable price points, but now its focus is evidently features.

“This transforms the flexibility and choice for our customers while highlighting Lucid’s commitment to continuous improvement of the world’s most advanced and dynamic electric vehicles,” Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of Lucid Group, said. “By listening to owners and prospective customers, I’m delighted that we can now provide such compelling choices. For example, it’s now possible to order an Air Pure with massaging seats or even an Air Grand Touring with a metal roof.”

Credit: Lucid Group

For 2024 Air models, Lucid will offer a variety of newly available features and a wider selection of interior and exterior color options, including the Stealth Appearance, which will now be availabel at a more accessible price across all trim levels.

The Air comes in four trim levels: Pure, Touring, Grand Touring, and Sapphire.

With Pure being the Air’s entry-level configuration, starting at $77,400, it will now feature:

Five-feature Comfort and Convenience Package

14-way or 20-way Power Front Seats

Front Seats with Ventilation and Massage

Choice of Interior Color and Material Theme

Premium Natural Grain and Nappa Full-Grain Leather

The Touring starts at $85,900 and now features new Standard Equipment including:

19″ Aero Range Wheels

PurLuxe leather-free upholstery

12-way Power Front Seats

It also features the same add-ons as the Pure, but will also have Fathom Blue exterior paint available as an option.

The Grand Touring has not yet been listed with a new starting price but will be announced in early 2024. It will come with the following new standard equipment:

Body-colored aluminum roof

PurLuxe leather-free upholstery

12-way power front seats

It will also feature the following new options:

20-way Power Front Seats

Front Seats with Ventilation and Massage

Fathom Blue Exterior Paint

Extended Premium Natural Grain and Nappa Full-Grain Leather

These changes will be applicable to the North American market.

The Air was also named to Car and Driver’s 10Best List for 2024, which recognizes vehicles that have impressed the publication’s writers

