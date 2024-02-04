Lucid Air police cruisers to be unveiled at Saudi Arabia defense show

By

Saudi Arabia is set to launch a Lucid Air police cruiser, as highlighted in a recent preview of a defense conference starting this weekend.

The Saudi Arabia Ministry of the Interior posted a short video of the vehicle on X on Sunday, showing the Lucid Air police cruiser in close-ups and as a leading vehicle in the company’s security vehicle fleet. The video is a little under a minute and a half long, and it comes just as the country’s World Defense Show is set to begin on Sunday.

You can see a unique siren at the top of the vehicle, along with the word “Police” written on the sides, back, and hood, as well as the logo for the Saudi Arabia General Directorate of Public Security. In addition, the video shows a compartment opening from the top of the cruiser’s abnormally-large siren, showing a drone as it flies out and ascends into the sky.

جهود أمنية، تقنيات متقدمة، لمستقبل وطن آمن ومزدهر.#للغد_نستعد Security efforts, advanced technologies, for the future of a safe and thriving country.#WDS2024#EquippedForTomorrow pic.twitter.com/75K8lnmgvt — وزارة الداخلية (@MOISaudiArabia) February 3, 2024

The video ends with information for the upcoming World Defense Show, and it comes a few days after some reported that the Lucid police cruiser would be shared at the conference.

Just a few days ago, the Saudi Arabia news account SaudiProject also posted a photo of the Lucid Air police car on X, adding that the special police vehicle design will be unveiled at the defense conference, which is taking place in the country’s capital city of Riyadh from February 4 to 8. The post included a photo of the Lucid Air patrol car wrapped in plastic ahead of the conference, with the words “Police” and “911” clearly seen on the front end of the vehicle’s hood.

شركة #لوسِد_موتورز تنفذ تصميم خاص لمركبات الأمن العام في السعودية، من المتوقع الكشف عنها على هامش معرض الدفاع العالمي خلال الأسبوع القادم pic.twitter.com/aNH7zoBceJ — مشاريع السعودية (@SaudiProject) January 31, 2024

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) owns around 61 percent of Lucid’s shares, and the automaker was the first to open a factory in the Middle Eastern country when it launched the site in September. The automaker also began delivering the Lucid Air in Saudi Arabia last June, and in 2022 the company announced a fleet deal for 100,000 EVs over a ten-year span.

Last month, a Lucid executive said that around 800 Air sedans had been assembled at the Saudi Arabia plant. The executive also detailed the company’s process of building the vehicle at its AMP-1 factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, before de-assembling it and shipping it to Saudi Arabia, where it is re-assembled and re-tested by workers who are in training.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send your tips to us at tips@teslarati.com.

Lucid Air police cruisers to be unveiled at Saudi Arabia defense show