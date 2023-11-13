Lucid Motors signs agreement with Riyadh Air

By

Lucid Motors signed a Memorandum of Understanding at the Dubai Airshow, combining their shared vision of sustainable transportation. The companies’ collaboration will explore co-marketing, commercial, and operational streams for targeted guests and travelers.

Riyadh Air seeks to transform Saudi Arabia into a global aviation and trade hub. Riyadh aims to introduce new modern standards in the aviation sector by launching a new national airline in Riyadh. The new airline’s operational base is King Khalid International Airport, and it plans to be the largest airline in the Middle East in terms of revenue. Riyadh Air wants to triple annual travelers to 330 million by 2030.

The new airline also wants to embrace the best sustainability practices, making it the perfect partner for luxury electric car maker Lucid Motors.

Recently, Riyadh Air unveiled its second permanent dual-livery design at the Dubai Airshow. It also announced the partnership with Lucid Motors at the event. Two Lucid Air vehicles were wrapped in Riyadh Air livery to symbolize their partnership. Three other Lucid Air cars transported visitors to and from the Dubai Airshow.

“As the largest start-up in commercial aviation in decades, we are delighted to unveil to the world Riyadh Air’s second livery, which will be unmistakable when it takes to the skies in 2025 as we become one of the first international carriers to have permanent dual-liveries on an active fleet,” said Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglass

“Following our initial launch in March we have had exceptional progress hitting a number of major milestones for the brand through an obsessive eye for detail, digital-native mindset and commitment to embracing the industry’s sustainability best practices. We revealed our first livery reveal to global acclaim, announced fleet orders for our wide-body aircraft, and signed several ground-breaking new partnerships. This iconic second livery is the latest milestone for Riyadh Air as we shape and disrupt the future of air travel and aviation, with many more things to come,” he added.

