Lucid Gravity will launch orders in early November

Lucid has announced that it will begin accepting orders for the Gravity SUV on November 7

Lucid has been teasing the Gravity SUV for several months, aiming to bring its own offering to the highly competitive segment. The company says it is designed to be “the best SUV ever,” aiming to bring all of the wants and needs of consumers into a single-vehicle design.

Peter Rawlinson, Lucid’s CEO, said:

“There is a growing anticipation for Lucid Gravity’s unprecedented combination of versatility, performance, design, and all-around capability. “This is uniquely enabled through our revolutionary technology. We look forward to bringing the world’s most advanced SUV to the world soon.”

Now that the vehicle is headed toward a scheduled production date of late 2024, Lucid is dropping some of the vehicle’s specs, along with new, never-before-seen images of the vehicle’s exterior, interior, and features.

Lucid Gravity Price

The Lucid Gravity SUV will start at $79,990, but this is for the Touring trim that will not enter production until late 2025. The initial vehicle trim, the Grand Touring, will be priced at $94,900 and will be available as production is planned to begin in late 2024.

Lucid Gravity Range

Lucid has long flexed its vehicles and their ability to hold high levels of efficiency and industry-leading range ratings.

The Gravity will be no different. While we do not have any details on efficiency due to no information on the vehicle’s battery pack capacity, Lucid does say that the vehicle will have a projected range surpassing 440 miles.

Lucid Gravity Horsepower

Just like the Air sedan, Lucid will offer a vehicle that has incredible power, acceleration, and performance metrics, with the first detail released being the horsepower. Lucid does note that the pack capacity will be “similar to that of the 2025 Lucid Air Grand Touring,” which is 117 kWh.

Lucid says the Gravity SUV will pack 800 horsepower in its Touring trim, bringing it into elite company as vehicles like the Nissan GT-R, Audi RS6, Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, and Koenigsegg CCR all also pack this much power.

Although it is not geared toward being a performance car specifically, the vehicle will have the capabilities, making it fully versed and well-rounded for customers.

Lucid Gravity Features

Not only will the Gravity have exceptional range and performance metrics, but it will also have the North American Charging Standard (NACS) from Tesla integrated directly into the vehicle.

It will also have up to 120 cubic feet of usable cargo space when the frunk is included. It will also pack an optional frunk seat that can accommodate two adults, but only when the vehicle is parked.

Lucid Gravity Production Date

Lucid is aiming for the production of the Gravity SUV to launch late this year, likely bringing first deliveries by January or February if all goes well.

Orders will open for the vehicle on November 7 for customers in the U.S. Current Lucid owners will have priority for taking delivery.

