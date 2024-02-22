Lucid posts Q4 2023 results, posts conservative FY 2024 target

By

Lucid Group Inc. has released its fourth quarter 2023 results. As per the luxury electric vehicle maker, it was able to deliver 1,734 vehicles in Q4, for a total of 6,001 vehicle deliveries in 2023. The company also produced 2,391 vehicles in Q4 and 8,428 vehicles in FY 2023, meeting the higher end of its adjusted target of 8,000 to 8,500 vehicles.

Lucid posted revenue of $157.2 million in Q4 2023, significantly missing Wall Street’s estimated revenue of $178.33 million, as noted in an Investing.com report. Lucid’s earnings per share were slightly better than expected, however, with the company announcing a Q4 loss of $0.29 per share. The analyst consensus for Lucid’s loss per share was $0.30.

Considering Lucid’s Q4 results, it would appear that the company lost about $377,000 for every vehicle sold in the fourth quarter. Interestingly enough, Lucid seems to be playing it safe with its 2024 targets, with the company aiming to produce just about 9,000 vehicles over the year. Lucid Interim CFO Gagan Dhingra discussed the company’s 2024 targets during the Q4 2023 earnings call.

“We forecast production of approximately 9,000 vehicles in 2024, and we’ll continue to prudently manage and adjust our production to meet our sales and delivery needs. Although we don’t typically provide quarterly forecasts, I would remind you that the North American market is typically down sequentially in the first quarter. However, we expect to deliver vehicles in Saudi Arabia that we were not able to deliver in the fourth quarter of 2023,” the executive noted.

Despite the challenges being faced by the company, Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson noted that he is still very optimistic. He also noted that Lucid is looking at the long-term prospects of the luxury EV maker.

“Lucid is investing for the long term in technology, manufacturing and partnerships to further solidify our place in the market as the premier luxury EV brand in the world. In 2023, we made our first strategic technology arrangement, gained market share, completed the Air lineup, and unveiled Gravity. As we start 2024, I’m very excited about the year ahead and beyond. We are entering the next transformational phase of the Lucid vehicle lineup and are laser-focused on growth,” Rawlinson said.

