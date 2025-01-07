Tesla is China’s fourth-ranked premium automaker in 2024

By

The results from China’s automotive sector in 2024 are in. And as it turns out, it appears that Tesla China is making some headway in the country’s premium automotive market.

Tesla China’s 2024:

In full year 2024, Tesla China sold about 657,000 vehicles domestically.

These include a record 83,000 units that were sold in the local Chinese automotive market in December 2024 alone.

With 657,000 vehicle sales in full year 2024, Tesla China effectively contributed to about 37% of the company’s global deliveries during the year.

For context, Tesla delivered a total of 1,789,226 vehicles globally in full year 2024.

In terms of new vehicle registrations, Tesla China saw 659,400 registrations for FY 2024, as noted in a CNEV Post report.

Tesla in China’s premium automotive segment:

With 659,400 registrations in FY 2024, Tesla became China’s fourth ranked premium automaker based on new vehicle registrations.

Mercedes-Benz was still China’s first-ranked premium automaker in 2024, with 713,900 registrations being tracked over the year.

Mercedes-Benz was followed by BMW, which saw 696,200 registrations; and Audi, which saw 660,800 new vehicle registrations in 2024.

It should be noted, however, that Tesla China’s registrations are comprised primarily of just two vehicles–the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover.

Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi’s registrations are comprised of the automakers’ entire lineup, from combustion-powered cars to battery electric vehicles.

Tesla in China’s NEV rankings:

Being an all-electric automaker, Tesla China competes primarily in the country’s New Energy Vehicle (NEV) segment.

China’s NEV segment includes plug-in hybrids, fuel cell electric vehicles, and battery electric cars.

In FY 2024, China’s NEV segment was topped by BYD, which saw 3,492,900 registrations over the year.

Tesla China ended the year as the country’s second-ranked NEV maker.

