Lucid broadens showroom presence in California, announces U.S. expansion

Lucid Motors continues to increase its footprint in California as the production of its first electric vehicle nears. The company announced on November 5th that it would be opening two new showrooms in both Century City and San Jose, California, allowing prospective owners to experience the Lucid Air before buying.

Starting at $69,900 after the $7,500 federal tax credit for buying an EV, the Lucid Air is the company’s attempt at breaking into the hotly-contested and quickly growing electric car market. Offering a wide array of possible variants for its first electric car, Lucid has opened several showrooms across California in an attempt to make a broader mark on the ever-growing EV industry.

The Studio City location joins Lucid’s Beverly Hills showroom as its second location in Southern California. Meanwhile, the San Jose Studio is the second within Silicon Valley. The other is located at the company’s headquarters in Newark, California.

CEO and CTO of Lucid, Peter Rawlinson, has a long and storied career in dealing with electric cars. The frontman of Lucid is a former Tesla engineer, and he realizes the significant impact the additional showrooms may have on the company’s impact in the California automotive market.

“With these newest California locations, with many more to come, more people will have the opportunity to engage in an entirely new EV car-buying journey that is as groundbreaking as the performance, efficiency, and design benchmarks set by the Lucid Air itself,” Rawlinson said.

Every location that Lucid currently offers for customers allows experiencing what ownership of one of the company’s cars would be like. Using a 4K Virtual Reality configurator, Lucid gives owners a full-fledged experience that “combines the physical and virtual worlds to allow seamless personalization of everything from interior finishes and materials to external color.”

Lucid isn’t overlooking the at-home shopping experience, however. Whether a customer is interested in seeing the car in real life or would prefer ordering it from the comfort of their own home, Lucid has both options available for the prospective buyer. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has stated in the past that his company’s ability to offer online ordering has helped maintain demand through the current pandemic.

Lucid’s expansion of showrooms will go outside of the company’s home state of California. The company plans to open new locations in Miami, West Palm Beach, New York City, Boston, and the Washington D.C. Metro area in 2021.